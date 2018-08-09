Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Alexa Bliss and top SmackDown Superstar spotted at WWE Mae Young Classic tournament

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
980   //    09 Aug 2018, 22:15 IST

Alexa Bliss and Samoa Joe were at the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament tapings
Alexa Bliss and Samoa Joe were at the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament tapings

What’s the story?

As reported by Scott Fishman, reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was spotted at the Mae Young Classic (MYC) tournament tapings.

Additionally, current number-1 contender for the WWE Championship, Samoa Joe, was also spotted at the aforementioned Mae Young Classic tapings.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

The inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic tournament took place last year—with Kairi Sane winning the said tournament.

The tournament received widespread praise from both professional wrestling fans as well as experts the world over—with many lauding not only the athleticism and wrestling skills, but also the character work and personality displayed by the 32 female competitors.

The heart of the matter

This year’s edition of the Mae Young Classic tournament features several big-name female talents such as—Aerial Monroe, Allysin Kay, Ashley Rayne, Deonna Purrazzo, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Io Shirai, Isla Dawn, Jessie Elaban, Jinny, Kacy Katanzaro, Kaitlyn, Karen Q, Killer Kelly, Kavita Devi, Lacey Lane, MJ Jenkins, Meiko Satomura, Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim, Nicole Matthews, Priscilla Kelly, Rachel Evers, Reina Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, Taynara Conti, Tegan Nox, Toni Storm, Vanessa Kraven, Xia Brookside, Xia Li, Zatara, and Zeuxis.

The Mae Young Classic tournament tapings had been scheduled to transpire over the course of two days—the 8th and 9th of August.

The tapings are currently underway at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The first round of the Mae Young Classic tapings is said to have been a huge success—with a few notable RAW and SmackDown Superstars also having attended the event.

The reigning RAW Women’s titlist Alexa Bliss aka “The Goddess of WWE” was ringside for the tapings—cheering on the amazing competitors.

Furthermore, current SmackDown Live Superstar Samoa Joe was also in attendance for the tapings.

Fans can check out photographs showing Bliss and Joe, in the tweets below (*courtesy—Scott Fishman)—

What’s next?

The final match of the Mae Young Classic is set to take place at WWE’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event Evolution.

WWE’s Evolution PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss and Samoa Joe attending the MYC tapings? Sound off in the comments! 

Topics you might be interested in:
Mae Young Classic Samoa Joe Alexa Bliss
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE News: Mae Young Classic commentary team, schedule...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Makes History With Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Meiko Satomura confirmed for Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces Mae Young Classic 2018 details
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Five new competitors confirmed for Mae Young...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Xia Brookside comments on taking part in the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces four new Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Four huge names confirmed for Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
Press Release: WWE Announces Mae Young Classic 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Mae Young Classic matches...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us