WWE News: Alexa Bliss comments on her wrestling future

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 452 // 21 Mar 2019, 21:27 IST

Bliss talked about her role in WWE going forward

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss recently talked to the Asbury Park Press, touching upon the subject of her future in wrestling.

Bliss stated that it just depends on how she will be used on Raw going forward.

In case you didn't know. . .

"The Goddess" was on the sideline for around four months due to a serious injury. She made her return in this year's Royal Rumble match.

A rumor soon began making rounds, stating that Alexa Bliss was injured again. Bliss went on to deny the rumor. Last week on Monday Night Raw, Bliss announced that she's going to host WrestleMania 35, confirming that Bliss wouldn't be seen in action at The Show of Shows.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss talked in depth about her future as a performer in WWE. She went on to address the transition from a wrestler to the current non-wrestling role she has been playing on TV.

“It’s a little bit of a change, but it’s pretty much the same kind of thing. We tell stories in the ring, out of the ring, and I’m able to do both now, which is nice. And it’s just more opportunity to be able to hone my craft and get better at what I do.

A lot of times, in the stories that we tell, a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to speak their character, they just have to portray it in the ring. So being able to advance the storylines with talk show (segments) for other characters, plus add another dimension to my character, is a great opportunity.

I’ve been doing live events. It just depends on how I’m being used on Raw that day. One day I’ll have a match and one day I’ll have a ‘Moment of Bliss,’ it just depends on what helps and what story get across.”

What's next?

Alexa Bliss is set to host the 35th edition of WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium. Here's hoping the former Women's champion soon gets back to working as an in-ring competitor on a regular basis.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss hosting WrestleMania 35? Sound off!

