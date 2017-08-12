WWE News: Alexa Bliss confirms genuine heat with Sasha Banks, says it won't affect their matches

There is real life animosity in the women's division!

by Riju Dasgupta

Could this heat translate into a great SummerSlam match?

What's the story?

There have been many rumours circulating about the genuine heat between Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and former Raw Women's Champion, Sasha Banks following the latter's appearance on Raw Talk, where she completely buried the champion on camera. Alexa Bliss was a guest on the Cheap Heat podcast, and pretty much confirmed their mutual dislike, admitting that she could keep business and personal relations separate from one another. We bring you her views, via IWnerd down below.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks was a guest on Raw Talk last month, and she was very vocal about Alexa Bliss, almost going off on the Raw Women's Champion in borderline 'shoot' mode. Banks made light of the fact that while Bliss called herself a lifelong WWE fan, she could not even tell the difference between Jeff and Matt Hardy. Banks even called her a 'Hollywood Act' and mocked the fact that Alexa Bliss would be on Total Divas.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss admitted that while Sasha Banks did not like Alexa Bliss, they could keep things professional in the ring, when they came to blows:

“I’ve always been the person to say ‘business is business, personal is personal.’ I will never let my personal feelings about somebody get in the way of business. I want to have a productive match, I want to have a safe match, I want to have a great match; I want to take this company to the next level with our women with this women’s revolution. I’ve seen the things she said about me. If that’s how she feels, that’s fine. But we know that we put it to the side and have a productive, professional match because that’s what it’s all about.

Bliss ended by saying that they had a job to do, and it was their job to go out to the ring and go it well. Wow, the hatred is mutual.

What's next?

Sasha Banks takes on Nia Jax on Raw this Mo, to determine who goes on to face Alexa Bliss at Summerslam. It would become very interesting if Sasha Banks were to win this match, and go on to advance their real life feud.

Author's take

The best rivalries are based on mutual dislike, be it Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels or The Rock and Triple H. WWE can a potential goldmine on their hands. They can turn this rivalry into a big money feud in due course of time!