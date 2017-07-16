WWE News: Alexa Bliss credits Bayley for her success after being an 'underwhelming draft pick'

Who could have helped the Goddess of the WWE?

Alexa Bliss is one of the greatest personalities in the Women’s Division

What’s the story?

Recently, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was a guest on Sam Robert’s Wrestling Podcast. The Goddess of the WWE talked about various things, including how former RAW Women’s Champion Bayley helped her climb the ladder to success.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexa Bliss is the first woman to be crowned champion on both brands. Little Miss Bliss was the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion, before losing the title to Naomi at WrestleMania 33 and she became the RAW Women’s Champion at Payback, immediately after the Superstar shake up, she defeated Bayley for the title.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview on Sam Robert’s Wrestling Podcast, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss credited fellow Superstar and former champion Bayley for her success on the main roster.

In the interview, The Goddess of the WWE talked about how she believed that she was one of the most ‘underwhelming’ WWE draft picks from the 2016 lottery and how she was determined to succeed on the main roster, despite barely having any matches under her belt. She also believed that her success story began when she won the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship.

Little Miss Bliss also paid tribute to her WWE PC Assistant Coach Sara Amato and even credited her long time rival Bayley and various other Superstars from the women’s division for helping her improve her in-ring ability. She said:

“In the ring-wise, I've learned a lot from working with Bayley. From working with Charlotte and Becky and Sasha, they've all made me a better performer in some way or another. And I've had some of my best matches in NXT with Bayley, which raised my confidence in the ring because I didn't have a whole lot of in-ring confidence because I was with Blake and Murphy.”

She also credited NXT Superstars Blake and Murphy, for helping her with her character development.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss is currently the RAW Women’s Champion and successfully retained her title at Great Balls of Fire, despite being disqualified due to count out. She presently seems to be in a storyline revolving around herself, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Nia Jax. She may defend the title against all three women at Summerslam.

Author’s take

Alexa Bliss is one of the biggest personalities in the WWE Women’s division and is slowly becoming one of the greatest women wrestlers of all time. However, she may need some improvement with her in-ring ability; fans will hope that she continues to learn from her colleagues in the Women’s Division.

