WWE News: Alexa Bliss to defend her Championship against Nia Jax at Extreme Rules

Bliss will be forced to defend her title at next month's pay-per-view

Alexa Bliss defends against Nia Jax at Extreme Rules

What's the story?

Nia Jax will cash in her rematch clause for the Raw Women's Championship next month at the most extreme pay-per-view of the year.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss definitely aren't strangers to one another since they were once best friends before Bliss was caught talking about Jax behind her back and their friendship unraveled.

Jax then took the Raw Women's Championship from Bliss at WrestleMania back in April, before retaining the Championship in their rematch at Backlash.

It was thought that WWE had moved on from this rivalry, but Bliss invaded the Raw Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank this past weekend and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to lift the title for the third time.

The heart of the matter

Bliss opened this week's episode of Raw and showed off her new Women's Championship, but before she was interrupted by Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle informed the Champion that Jax isn't at Raw tonight but she will be at Extreme Rules next month and she will cash in her rematch clause.

Rousey was the one wild card since she also has an issue with Little Miss Bliss, but after she attacked the Raw General Manager, he was forced to suspend her for 30 days, which means that the former UFC star will miss next month's pay-per-view and leave Jax and Bliss to battle it out one-on-one.

What's next?

Extreme Rules takes place on July 15th which is just 26 days away, which means that Rousey won't be part of the show, but Alexa Bliss will defend her Raw Women's Championship against her former friend and the former Champion Nia Jax.

Will Alexa Bliss finally be able to defeat Nia Jax in a Women's Championship match? Have your say in the comments section below...