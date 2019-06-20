WWE News: Alexa Bliss discusses how she was treated in Saudi Arabia

There has never been a women's WWE match in Saudi Arabia

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss and Natalya were the only female WWE Superstars who traveled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the Super Showdown event on June 7.

Speaking to TV Insider, Bliss discussed how she was treated during her time in the country.

In case you didn't know…

When it was confirmed that Alexa Bliss and Natalya were making the 17-hour trip to Saudi Arabia, many people assumed that the former champions would be allowed to compete in the first female WWE match in the country – just like when WWE visited Abu Dhabi in 2017 and Bliss and Sasha Banks took part in WWE’s first women’s match in the UAE.

However, as it turned out, the Super Showdown event did not include a women’s match, and Bliss and Natalya were used in more of an ambassadorial role to help promote WWE.

Another high-profile woman in WWE who made the trip, Renee Young, commentated on the entire show alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves at ringside.

It was reported a few days after the event that Young was “yelled at” by a religious man during the show, but she brought an end to speculation about how she was treated in Saudi Arabia by issuing the following response:

"Yeah that definitely never happened. We were treated with nothing but respect while in Jeddah."

The heart of the matter

Following Renee Young’s comments on her time in Saudi Arabia, Alexa Bliss said she did not know what to expect in the country but she felt that everybody was “super welcoming” to both her and Natalya.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be like Abu Dhabi. It’s very interesting to see how everything is over there. We had fun. When Nattie and I got to interact with kids in the hospital, they knew who we were. They know the product. The show itself was awesome. It was actually a really good experience.”

Regarding a possible women’s match in the country one day, she added:

“Women there were just so excited to meet us. We had so many come up to us thanking us for coming and how they really hope to see a match. I think it’s definitely within reach. Everyone seems to be on board with us having a match there.”

What's next?

Alexa Bliss will challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23.