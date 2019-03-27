×
WWE News: Alexa Bliss gets a new look before WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.05K   //    27 Mar 2019, 23:23 IST

Alexa Bliss has a new look
Alexa Bliss has a new look

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular Superstars on the WWE roster but has unfortunately been unable to compete for the last few months due to injury. However, that doesn't mean that Bliss has been off TV. In fact, she will play a big role at WrestleMania 35 and just changed up her look.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss has been out of action due to injury since before WWE Evolution last year, forcing her to miss the historic first ever all-women's WWE PPV. One of Bliss' few in-ring appearances since then was at the 2019 WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

Since going out of action due to reportedly suffering multiple concussions, WWE has found some creative ways to use Alexa's talents on the mic to their benefit. Alexa was the captain of the Team RAW Women's Survivor Series team, she's hosted her own talk show on RAW called 'A Moment of Bliss' and she was recently named as the host of WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss is currently unable to wrestle because of injuries. Bliss was recently asked about a potential return and this is what she said:

"I've been doing live events. It just depends on how I'm being used on Raw that day. One day I'll have a match and one day I'll have a 'Moment of Bliss,' it just depends on what helps what story get across."

Alexa Bliss will be the host of WrestleMania 35 next month and just debuted a new look on social media ahead of Mania:

What's next?

As we mentioned earlier, Alexa Bliss will be the host of WrestleMania 35 next month. As for a schedule for her return from injury, we don't really know much yet.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
