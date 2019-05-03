WWE News: Alexa Bliss gets called out by RAW Superstar over recent announcement

Alexa Bliss' talk show segment "A Moment Of Bliss" is one of the most beloved segments in WWE today

What's the story?

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke has taken to her official Twitter account, so as to assert her displeasure with "The Goddess" Alexa Bliss inserting herself into the 2019 WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Brooke referred to Bliss as the "opportunity queen", and proceeded to post a meme in her tweet -- taking a shot at "Little Miss Bliss" after the latter berated Brooke on this week's edition of "A Moment Of Bliss" on Monday Night RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Dana Brooke has worked for the WWE since the year 2013, and while initially she'd been known to focus primarily on her transition from gymnastics and bodybuilding to professional wrestling; Brooke eventually rose to prominence during her time as an ally to Charlotte Flair.

On the other hand, Alexa Bliss has performed for the WWE since 2013, and akin to Brooke, Bliss too boasts a background in bodybuilding.

Bliss' rise as one of the top WWE Superstars on the company's main roster; came with her emergence as a special talent in the realm of promos and character development, during her time as a heel on SmackDown and RAW.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss -- during her talk show segment "A Moment Of Bliss" -- officially confirmed the 4 female RAW Superstars for this year's Women's Money in the Bank matchup.

Accordingly; Natalya, Naomi, and Dana Brooke were revealed as the first 3 Superstars; before Bliss went on to make the big reveal that she too would be competing in the aforesaid matchup.

Moreover, on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, the WWE confirmed the 4 female SmackDown Superstars who'd be added to the 2019 Women's Money in the Bank match -- namely Bayley, Mandy Rose, Carmella and Ember Moon.

Regardless, it was during "A Moment Of Bliss" on RAW, that Bliss noticeably talked down to Brooke. Speaking of which, Brooke has now taken to Twitter, and put forth the following statement regarding the same --

“The moment you realize the “opportunity queen” @AlexaBliss_WWE entered HERSELF for #mitb - feelin’ a type of way ... @WWE #wwe”

What's next?

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella, is the 8-woman Money in the Bank matchup which is scheduled to take place at WWE's Money in the Bank PPV on May 19th, 2019.

Do you think Dana Brooke's criticism of Alexa Bliss is justified? Sound off!