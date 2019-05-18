WWE News: Alexa Bliss responds to report claiming her career is over

Alexa Bliss has spoken out!

What's the story?

Just a few days ago, WWE announced via social media that Alexa Bliss will not compete in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match due to her not being medically cleared for the PPV.

Of course, this whipped the internet into a frenzy - with some media outlets claiming that Bliss had suffered another concussion and some even reporting that her career may be over.

Well, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has spoken out!

In case you didn't know…

This week's episode of WWE RAW, the go-home edition on the road to Money In The Bank, saw Alexa Bliss replaced in a match by Nikki Cross - but Bliss would climb a ladder in the centre of the ring and unclip the Money In The Bank briefcase anyway, holding it aloft - seemingly acting as a precursor to the pay-per-view.

However, this would be short-lived with WWE pulling Bliss from the event and, again, replacing her with Nikki Cross.

The heart of the matter

Bliss' appearances in the ring have been sparse over the past year, and specifically the last few months. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion was completely pulled from the first ever all-women's WWE event Evolution due to injury and, ever since, we've seen Bliss in a speaking capacity more often than a match.

However, after one report stated that Bliss' career was 'in jeopardy', Five Feet of Fury hit back.

My career is just fine. Thank you for the concern though 💁🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/pKD1y9aHt6 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 18, 2019

What's next?

Well, Money In The Bank takes place tomorrow. It's anybody's guess whether we'll see Alexa Bliss during the event in some capacity!

Regardless, we can be sure that we'll see Little Miss Bliss back on television very soon.

Do you enjoy seeing Alexa Bliss in a speaking role, or would you prefer to see her back in the ring? Let us know in the comments.