WWE News: Alexa Bliss injured, will not compete in the Mixed Match Challenge

Braun Strowman has a new partner

What’s the story?

Ahead of tonight's Mixed Match Challenge premiere, WWE has today confirmed that Alexa Bliss has suffered an arm injury and will no longer compete alongside Braun Strowman in the MMC2 showcase tonight.

Instead, Kevin Owens and Natalya will go up against the team of Braun Strowman and Ember Moon.

In case you didn’t know…

Last year's WWE Mixed Match Challenge proved a huge success as WWE experimented with providing live wrestling content for social media, broadcasting in a weekly slot on Facebook Watch every Tuesday night after SmackDown Live.

The tournament involved teams made up of one male and one female wrestler competing in a tag team format for the chance to give $100,000 to a charity of their choice with the other charities all receiving $10,000 each.

While The Miz and Asuka won the inaugural WWE Mixed Match Challenge, earning the reward for Rescue Dogs Rock Charity, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, known as Team Little Big, stole the show for many - showcasing a lighter side of The Monster Among Men with an implied romantic connection between himself and Five Feet of Fury.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss was set to team up with Braun Strowman tonight in the premiere of the second series of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge on Raw, with the pair set to take on the new team of Kevin Owens and Natalya.

WWE's Cathy Kelley has confirmed today, though, that Alexa Bliss has suffered an injury and will no longer compete tonight, with Ember Moon taking her place instead.

Due to an arm injury, @AlexaBliss_WWE is unable to compete on @WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight. @BraunStrowman will now team up with @WWEEmberMoon for the Season 2 premiere. #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/LUjyCIFwyZ — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2018

What’s next?

There's no word yet on the severity of the injury to Bliss nor is there word yet on whether Little Miss Bliss would return to the fray if her team progresses, or if Ember Moon has taken her place completely.

Either way, this is a very interesting development, and we wish Alexa Bliss well in her recovery.

