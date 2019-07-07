WWE News: Alexa Bliss' latest health update

Alexa Bliss

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss has been facing health issues for some time now. Be it the concussion-related absence from in-ring WWE action or sickness, Alexa Bliss has suffered through several health issues in 2019.

According to her latest update on Twitter, it appears that Alexa Bliss is not in the best shape at the moment, going through some form of sickness.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Alexa Bliss was supposed to host 'A Moment of Bliss' on WWE SmackDown Live. However, she handed it over to Nikki Cross instead, who invited Bayley on stage and then faced her in a match.

While the segment appeared as if it could have been planned to build the ongoing storyline between Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Nikki Cross, there has been some speculation, that perhaps the reason that Nikki was the one to host 'A Moment of Bliss' was due to Alexa Bliss being sick. Bliss commented on her sickness on Twitter, revealing to the fans that she had been sick for five days.

Dear Sickness, it’s been 5 days. You gotta go. 🤧🤒 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 5, 2019

This has also put into doubt her availability for this week's show, as WWE is not known for taking risks with their Superstars when they are sick.

The heart of the matter

'The Goddess' of WWE, Alexa Bliss, recently took to Twitter to say that it had been four nights of her not being able to sleep because of her cough.

Night 4 of no sleep due to terrible coughing ... really need to kick this sickness 🤒😷😴 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 7, 2019

Given this update, it appears that Bliss is still dealing with her sickness and it is nearing 7 days now. Even after she is able to recover, that means she might be too weak to compete this week.

What's next?

Hopefully, Alexa Bliss can recover from this illness soon and get back to competing on WWE television. Until then, it is likely WWE will continue to build a feud between Nikki Cross and Bayley.

We at Sportskeeda, wish Alexa Bliss a speedy recovery.