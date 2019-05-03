×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Alexa Bliss comments on the impact of The Bella Twins on the Women's Division

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
News
342   //    03 May 2019, 01:02 IST

Alexa Bliss had nothing but nice things to say about The Bella twins.
Alexa Bliss had nothing but nice things to say about The Bella twins.

What's the story

The Bella twins were a mainstay in WWE throughout the early 2010s. Now both Nikki and Brie Bella are retired, but their impact is still very palpable - especially in the women's division, which has undergone drastic changes over the past couple of years.

But what exactly is that impact, and was it a negative or positive one? That's the question that the WWE Universe has been left to answer over the last couple of years as they have watched The women's division take on its new form.

In case you didn't know...

The Bella Twins were heavily featured in the women's division throughout their time in the company. While some of that was spent doing some great work inside and outside the ring, other moments were filled with some lackluster feuds and lackluster matches that were a staple of the 'Divas' era of the women's division.

With that being said, how much of The Bella twins' influence was just a product of the times and can it be said that in some manner they were holding the division back by dominating the top spot in the main event scene? There is no one answer to this question. The Bella Twins have had an undeniable role in ushering in the Women's evolution, and also promoting women's wrestling through their work outside the ring as well.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss did an interview with People.com during The Billboard music awards and was asked a few questions about The Bella Twins and their legacy. Bliss had nothing but glowing reviews for Nikki and Brie; she even claimed that they were inspirations due to everything they had accomplished.

“They are the busiest, yet most successful women I know and they are those women who, when you meet them, you want the most success for them because they are so sweet, so genuine. They’ve gone on to Total Bellas. They have their wine. Now that they a skin care, they have pet shampoo. I think it’s fantastic what they’re doing."

When asked if she sees them as role models, Bliss had this to say -

"Absolutely, they’ve become entrepreneurs [... ] and that’s what we want for the women in our industry. We want to be successful in and out of the ring and they’re really paved the way for us.”

What's next?

Alexa Bliss will look to continue carving her legacy when she competes in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on May 19 to earn a championship opportunity in the future.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Nikki Bella Alexa Bliss WWE Points To Note
Advertisement
5 little known facts about Alexa Bliss
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting every competitor for the Women's MITB Ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Blockbuster segment announced for Monday Night Raw next week
RELATED STORY
How the Bella Twins' retirement is the latest sign of the women's revolution in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Explanations for why Ricochet is in Money in the Bank ladder match
RELATED STORY
4 better choices for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Why Rey Mysterio will not be at Money In The Bank
RELATED STORY
5 Early Prediction's for the winner of the women's 2019 Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former RAW Women's Champion joins Money in the Bank Ladder Match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals who he wants to win the Money in the Bank ladder match 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us