WWE News: Alexa Bliss comments on the impact of The Bella Twins on the Women's Division

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 342 // 03 May 2019, 01:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss had nothing but nice things to say about The Bella twins.

What's the story

The Bella twins were a mainstay in WWE throughout the early 2010s. Now both Nikki and Brie Bella are retired, but their impact is still very palpable - especially in the women's division, which has undergone drastic changes over the past couple of years.

But what exactly is that impact, and was it a negative or positive one? That's the question that the WWE Universe has been left to answer over the last couple of years as they have watched The women's division take on its new form.

In case you didn't know...

The Bella Twins were heavily featured in the women's division throughout their time in the company. While some of that was spent doing some great work inside and outside the ring, other moments were filled with some lackluster feuds and lackluster matches that were a staple of the 'Divas' era of the women's division.

With that being said, how much of The Bella twins' influence was just a product of the times and can it be said that in some manner they were holding the division back by dominating the top spot in the main event scene? There is no one answer to this question. The Bella Twins have had an undeniable role in ushering in the Women's evolution, and also promoting women's wrestling through their work outside the ring as well.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss did an interview with People.com during The Billboard music awards and was asked a few questions about The Bella Twins and their legacy. Bliss had nothing but glowing reviews for Nikki and Brie; she even claimed that they were inspirations due to everything they had accomplished.

“They are the busiest, yet most successful women I know and they are those women who, when you meet them, you want the most success for them because they are so sweet, so genuine. They’ve gone on to Total Bellas. They have their wine. Now that they a skin care, they have pet shampoo. I think it’s fantastic what they’re doing."

When asked if she sees them as role models, Bliss had this to say -

"Absolutely, they’ve become entrepreneurs [... ] and that’s what we want for the women in our industry. We want to be successful in and out of the ring and they’re really paved the way for us.”

What's next?

Alexa Bliss will look to continue carving her legacy when she competes in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on May 19 to earn a championship opportunity in the future.