WWE News: Alexa Bliss not cleared for Evolution, replaced by Alicia Fox

The former Diva's Champion will be filling in for the Goddess of WWE

What's the story?

One of the biggest matches for the women-exclusive pay-per-view, Evolution, has been changed following the news that Alexa Bliss has not been cleared to wrestle. In her place, Alicia Fox will team with Mickie James to take on WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus this Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Bliss versus Stratus was the first match announced for Evolution but was changed into a tag-team match including James and Lita earlier this month.

However, Bliss's status for Evolution came into question this past weekend when reports emerged that she suffered a concussion at a live event.

The heart of the matter

The following is what WWE stated in their match preview regarding the change to the card:

The past and present collide at WWE Evolution as WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus & Lita join forces to battle Mickie James & Alicia Fox at the groundbreaking pay-per-view event.

Although James was originally slated to team with Alexa Bliss, The Goddess will not compete due to an injury, and will be replaced by the wily Fox in this blockbuster matchup. The cunning Bliss will still be present in Mickie & Alicia’s corner.

Now, WWE Evolution is set for a cross-generational confrontation that’s sure to feature some country strong, a dash of Foxy unpredictability, a few turns into the extreme and, of course, a healthy dose of Stratusfaction.

With Fox replacing Bliss, this marks her first pay-per-view performance since the 2017 Survivor Series match when the Raw and SmackDown Women's Divisions competed in a 5-on-5 elimination match.

What's next?

WWE planted the seeds for this change on this week's Monday Night Raw episode when Fox helped James beat up Lita and Stratus, which means this was probably already expected to be announced earlier.

Hopefully, Fox and the rest of the women in the tag team can exceed expectations this Sunday.