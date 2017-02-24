WWE News: Alexa Bliss opens up about her eating disorder

Alexa Bliss opens up about an eating disorder that nearly took her life.

by Mike Diaz News 24 Feb 2017, 13:18 IST

Bliss struggled with an eating disorder when she was younger and is now able to open up about it

What’s the story?

Alexa Bliss is not only the SmackDown Women’ Champion, but she’s also one of the best looking women on the WWE’s roster. Bliss didn’t always have her confidence, however, as she was once on the brink of death when she was diagnosed with an eating disorder.

Eating disorders affect many around the world, but Bliss is now open to talking about it in order to send a positive message to girls who struggle with the same issues. You can watch her interview with Jonathan Coachman below:

In case you didn’t know...

Bliss recently became a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion when she beat Becky Lynch for the vacant title after Naomi was forced to vacate it due to injury.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Bliss had to say about being open about her eating disorder on Jonathan Coachman’s Off the Top Rope segment on ESPN’s Sports (quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"That's kind of why I've really been open about it because I remember looking through magazines and watching TV, wondering why I can't look like those girls. Like, 'What's wrong with me, why cant I look like that?' I want to be that person that shows it's okay. I'm 5 foot, I've got a thick body, I love it. I'm curvy, I'm strong. I would trade that for being the 80 pounds that I was and being afraid if I was going to wake up the next morning. Like Sara says, it's not a sprint - it's a marathon. It's a day by day process. You have to know your life means more than a number on a scale."

What’s next?

Having overcome her disorder, Bliss has gone on to become one of the most successful female athletes in the world. She is now one of the most confident women on the roster as she appears on TV every week.

Sportskeeda’s take

Bliss being able to discuss her issues to help out girls around the world is a great thing, and hopefully, her career keeps going in a positive direction.

