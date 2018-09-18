WWE News: Alexa Bliss pulled off from Mixed Match Challenge and live events due to an injury

What’s the story?

Mixed Match Challenge

Two weeks ago, WWE announced that the second instalment of Mixed Match Challenge which will air live on Facebook Watch. However, before the premiere of this show, a bad news has come for the fans as due to an injury, Alexa Bliss is not going to compete on this week's show as well as on some live events too.

In case you didn’t know…

Last year, WWE announced that season one of Mixed Match Challenge will air live every week from January to April on Facebook Watch. They also announced that for this event, 10 inter-gender teams will be made and the winner of this series will have a chance to donate $100,000 to the charity of their own choice.

The Miz and Asuka won the first-ever WWE Mixed Match Challenge and after being a huge success to the WWE, this series is back with its second instalment.

Apart from last time, this series we will have 6 new teams while there are also some old teams left.

The heart of the matter

At Hell in a Cell, we saw a match between Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship. Both wrestlers dominated each other during the match but at last, Rousey defeated Bliss and retained her championship. However, due to her Armbar Bliss is now having some issues with her left arm.

Recently, WWE posted a video on their YouTube channel where Cathy Kelly revealed that due to an arm injury, Bliss is not going to compete in this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge and as her replacement, we will see Ember Moon teaming up with the Monster Among Men.

﻿What’s next?

WWE Mixed Match Challenge 2 will kick-off tonight where we will see a match between ember moon and Braun strowman vs Natalya and Kevin Owens.

Author's take

We hope Alexa Bliss will have a speedy recovery as the fans wanted to see her teaming up with Braun Strowman at WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

How long Alexa Bliss will stay out of action? Have your say in the comments below.