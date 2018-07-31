WWE News: Alexa Bliss recalls the time she cried, opens up on her relationship with Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy (left) and WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss (center) are engaged in real-life

What’s the story?

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss opened up on a myriad of topics.

Bliss recalled the time she cried due to not being able to speak up desirably during promo class. Besides, Bliss also opened up on her relationship with fiancé Buddy Murphy.

In case you didn’t know…

Alexa Bliss has performed for the WWE since 2013 and has since won both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s titles.

Bliss is praised by both fans and experts alike for her mic skills and is regarded as one of the most charismatic Superstars in WWE today.

The heart of the matter

Upon being probed as to what was the hardest thing to learn for her at the WWE Performance Center, Alexa Bliss stated—

“I think to talk in front of people. My first promo class I cried because I couldn’t talk in front of people. I was so nervous to just speak. I’m pretty sure, I felt like Ricky Bobby…I was very awkward.”

“And, working with Dusty Rhodes and Ryan—the people we have at the Performance Center helping with the promo classes was really beneficial. Because if not, I wouldn’t be able to speak in front of ten people, let alone thousands.”

Additionally, Bliss noted that the reason she improved in leaps and bounds with her promo skills is tons of practice—

“Yeah, (we practiced) at the WWE Performance Center. We actually have this thing called a mirror room, where we go into a room and speak to a camera, and then you go back and watch it.”

“So, you can watch yourself perform, and critique it and learn from it. Then we also have promo classes where you try different characters and personas—and you know, try to establish everything.”

Furthermore, Van Vliet put forth a query noting that with her busy schedule, how often does she get the opportunity to spend time with her real-life fiancé 205 Live Superstar Buddy Murphy. Bliss responded, stating—

“Hardly ever (*laughs)—If I’m being honest, hardly ever. Once a week, because he’s on 205 now. So, he’s also doing NXT schedule, plus 205 schedules. So, on Wednesdays, we see each other for like half a day.”

“And then every other time we’re just both on the road…Whenever we can we go to Disney. That’s like our little place to go.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Bliss then jested that communicating with Murphy on FaceTime, talking and texting is what keeps their relationship strong.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss is set to defend her RAW Women’s title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

