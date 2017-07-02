WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals anxiety over promo classes; not being a 'Diva' and the WWE Performance Center

Alexa Bliss also talks about the ongoing Women's Revolution in WWE.

Alexa Bliss is widely respected for her promo-cutting skills

What’s the story?

Alexa Bliss recently spoke to News Hub, opening up on a myriad of issues including her anxiety during promo classes when she first got into WWE, female wrestlers being Superstars and not ‘Divas’, and much more.

Bliss also had words of high praise for the WWE Performance Center, calling the PC the best thing to ever land in the WWE.

The reigning RAW Women’s Champion explained that the WWE rookies training at the Center have everything at their fingertips and are greatly benefitted by the wealth of knowledge possessed by the coaches as a result of which NXT is developing into the third brand of the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexa Bliss, whose real name is Alexis Kaufman, has performed for WWE from 2013, honing her skills in NXT until she got her main roster call-up last year.

The 25-year-old is a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and the current RAW Women’s Champion.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss spoke about WWE’s female performers being Superstars and not Divas anymore, asserting the fact that there’s a ‘Women’s Revolution’ underway in the WWE. Five Feet of Fury added that she and her co-performers are constantly proving what amazing athletes the WWE’s Women’s division is comprised of.

Furthermore, Bliss, who’s world-renowned for her promo-cutting skills in the WWE, revealed panicking at promo classes while she was a WWE rookie, "I would have anxiety over our promo classes and I would panic and I was just terrible on the microphone. But the fact we had classes every week I was able to gain in confidence and learn how to speak in front of an audience, be it 500, 5000 or 50,000.”

“Our promo coach was WWE legend, the late Dusty Rhodes, and he would talk about trying new things and getting out of our comfort zone. He was a huge influence for me."

What’s next?

Bliss is all set to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at the upcoming RAW brand-exclusive Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9th.

Author’s take

Alexa Bliss is now one of the best workers in professional wrestling, with her otherworldly mic-skills and steadily-improving ring-craft.

The news of her panicking at promo classes as a rookie just goes to show that even a mic savant like Bliss has to work her way to the top.