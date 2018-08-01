WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals cancelled segments with Braun Strowman, reason behind cancellation

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.89K // 01 Aug 2018, 20:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The MMC team of Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman received a ton of praise from both fans and experts alike

What’s the story?

Speaking to The Miami Herald on Facebook Live, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most notably, Bliss revealed a few cancelled segments that would’ve featured her and Braun Strowman. Besides, “Little Miss Bliss” also expounded upon what led to the cancellation of said segments.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge (MMC) tournament featured several Tag Teams—each comprising a male and female Superstar respectively—with the teams competing for a $100,000 prize.

The proceeds of the aforementioned prize money were notably donated to the “Rescue Dogs Rock” charity—owing to the fact that the winning team of The Miz & Asuka chose to represent said charity.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss addressed the MMC tournament; asserting that while Asuka couldn’t speak English very well during her NXT days, the duo understood the universal language of pro-wrestling—which in turn eventually facilitated them to work with one another in the MMC tournament.

Bliss also recalled that the WWE accorded her and MMC Tag Team partner Braun Strowman a considerable amount of creative freedom for their “Team Little Big” backstage segments and angles.

Furthermore, Bliss explained the reason behind the cancellation of certain additional segments that were to transpire between her and Strowman—

"It was so much fun…We kinda got to do our own thing. We got to show our own personalities away from Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss; and it was a lot of fun. We were doing it for charity, and we got to represent Connor's Cure which was awesome.”

"It was just a lot of fun because we got to make it our own. There weren’t a lot of people telling us what to do. It was more like, “what do you guys want to do?””

“There was actually some stuff we were wanting to film where I'm trying to get into Braun's big truck, but we didn't have time to do that—we got beat before we could do that. If Asuka wasn't in it, we would have won." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is presently set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Also at SummerSlam, her MMC Tag Team partner Braun Strowman will put his Money In The Bank contract on the line against Kevin Owens.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman aka “Team Little Big”? Sound off in the comments!