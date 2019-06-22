WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals that her in-ring career could have come to an end earlier this year

Alexa Bliss's career could have ended early due to concussions

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss faces Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship this weekend at Stomping Grounds after being forced to miss Evolution, WrestleMania and Money in the Bank due to recent injuries.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss suffered her first injury back at Hell in a Cell as part of her match with Ronda Rousey, which later forced her to miss Evolution. he was scheduled to team with Mickie James to take on Lita and Trish Stratus but was replaced by Alicia Fox.

Bliss made her return at The Royal Rumble but was then forced to miss WrestleMania through more injury issues and instead opted to host the event. Bliss then announced that she would be part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but later was forced to withdraw as a precaution since WWE didn't want Bliss to suffer another concussion.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of her match against Bayley this weekend, Bliss spoke to The New York Post about her recent injury problems where she was able to reveal that she worried her career was over when she suffered her second concussion. Alexa Bliss said:

"I think after the second concussion I was very worried about not being able to get back in the ring, especially because I didn't know what was going on with my brain," Bliss said. "There's so many different types of concussions and I didn't know that at the time. Each one had to be treated differently and the fact that I didn't know what was going on with my brain and didn't know until I saw the concussion specialist, it made me very scared."

What's next?

Alexa Bliss will return to the ring on pay-per-view for the first time since The Royal Rumble this weekend and will be hoping that she can take home the SmackDown Women's Championship.

