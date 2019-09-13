WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals what her role would have been had she been forced to retire

Alexa Bliss has spoken out!

For the most part, Alexa Bliss' WWE career has been monumental, with her rise from relative unknown in NXT to one of the top Superstars on RAW and SmackDown nothing short of meteoric.

Having won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in less than a year, Little Miss Bliss' career almost came to a screeching halt due to a well-documented concussion issue that forced her out of the ring for the best part of a year.

A feature on WWE Network revealed that Bliss' career very nearly came to an end, but thankfully Five Feet of Fury was able to get back in action in January. But what was the plan if Bliss had tragically been forced to retire? The current Women's Tag Team Champion spoke to Fightful about her plans - or lack thereof.

I don’t know (what I would have done). If I wouldn’t have been able to come back... WWE’s been incredible in helping me with all my injuries and everything. They sought out the best medical team for me and they were incredible by giving me A Moment of Bliss. So maybe more of that route.

Maybe General Manager. I like to boss people around so I think it would have been okay. I don’t know, but I’m very fortunate to be back in the ring and I’m happy with where I am now.

Bliss also opened up about what she did during her time away from the ring.

I bought a house, and I decorated a house and I did life things, you know what I mean? You don’t realize the stuff that you take for granted like picking out decorations for a house. Because you just don’t have time to do it. I got to spend time with my animals, which is nice, my family. It was a nice refresher. I needed that, even though it was unfortunate how I got the breather, I needed the breather and I felt like I was ready to come back re-inspired.

