WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals which NXT superstar she would like to face

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
143   //    19 Mar 2019, 15:22 IST

Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss

What's the story?

Despite not having wrestled on a regular basis in recent months, former Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss remains hopeful of getting back into in-ring competition as soon as possible.

During a Q&A session at the ‘La Mole Comic-Con’, Bliss revealed the name of the one NXT superstar she would like to share the ring with, in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss made her WWE debut in 2013 as part of the company's developmental brand of NXT. During her time on the developmental scene, Bliss mostly played the managerial role for the tag team of Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake.

In 2016, Bliss was called up to the main roster, joining the SmackDown Live brand and later in the very same year, 'Little Miss Bliss' won her first title by capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship off Becky Lynch.

After being drafted to Raw in 2017, Bliss won the Raw Women's Championship for a total of three times, making her a five-time Women's Champion in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss has currently put a hiatus to her in-ring career and has instead been focusing on doing some promotional work for WWE in Mexico, over the course of this past weekend. While being in Mexico, Bliss participated in a Q&A session and revealed that she would like to share the ring with NXT upstart Bianca Belair. (H/T: Cultaholic)

“I think I would like to face Bianca Belair. I think it’d be fun to have a match with her."

What's next?

Alexa Bliss is currently not scheduled to have a match at this year's WrestleMania 35 event and will rather play the role of the host for this year's show. Bliss, who has wrestled just twice in 2019, is expected to get back into the ring within the next few months.

As for Bianca Belair, she will also have a grand opportunity to win the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 weekend.

