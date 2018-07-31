WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals who hired her to WWE, talks Ronda Rousey and possible babyface turn

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss (left) is one of the most popular performers in professional wrestling today

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Alexa Bliss opened up on a myriad of topics.

Bliss revealed who was responsible for her WWE hiring. Besides, “Five Feet of Fury” spoke about her SummerSlam opponent Ronda Rousey as well as a potential babyface turn in the future.

In case you didn’t know…

Reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss (real name—Alexis Kaufman) is considered by many to be one of the promotion’s top Superstars today.

Bliss is praised by both fans and experts alike not only for her athleticism but also for her promo skills.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss weighed in with her thoughts on her SummerSlam opponent Ronda Rousey; stating—

“She’s just upset because she was suspended. She’s a loose cannon. That’s all.”

“It’s been great (working with Ronda Rousey). She’s a really good asset to our Women’s Evolution, and she’s just what we need right now—because we have women from every background, and I think Ronda’s background helps bring a lot of legitimacy to our Women’s Evolution.”

Additionally, drawing a comparison to the character of Marilyn Monroe in the movie “My Week With Marilyn”, Bliss explained that much like the said character, she makes an extreme shift from her real-life persona of Alexis Kaufman to that of villainous WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss.

Bliss also addressed a possible babyface turn in the future; stating—

“I can’t imagine I’ll never not be a good guy. Do you know what I mean? So, I’m sure it’s there somewhere.”

Furthermore, Bliss recalled that WWE icon Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the one who hired her to the WWE—

“You know Triple H is amazing…I got the interview, and it was with Triple H and all the producers and everyone. He saw something in me.”

“My wrestling knowledge apparently (impressed them)—I was one of the very few people at the casting call who recognized him, which is very strange…I had this fan-girl like moment. They said I was being signed after that, and said that we just hope you’re as athletic as you look.”

“So, it was basically, without Triple H seeing something in me, none of this would be possible.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss is presently set to defend her RAW Women’s title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss’ statements? Sound off in the comments!