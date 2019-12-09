WWE News: Alexa Bliss slaps Superstar after he shows up at her house shirtless (VIDEO)

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 17:41 IST SHARE

Alexa Bliss did not react well to Elliot Sexton's comments!

Elliot Sexton is one of many WWE Superstars who uses social media to his advantage by posting in-character videos on his own YouTube channel.

The Aussie, who debuted in NXT in March 2019 and also performs under the name Brendan Vink, regularly posts videos as part of his ‘SMUG’ YouTube series, and the latest episode surprisingly featured an appearance from SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss.

The video began with a shirtless Sexton delivering a coffee to the five-time Women’s Champion as an apology for feeding her vegan pig, Larry-Steve, some bacon, which prompted Bliss to call him “pathetic” for showing up at her house without a shirt on again.

When she refused to be a part of Sexton’s Flogs group, the NXT star accused her of having a grudge against Australians and demanded that she give him some money for the coffee that he delivered to her.

Then, in a spoof from American television show The Office, Bliss slapped Sexton in the face and assumed he was okay despite him saying the opposite.

The video, which you can check out below, ended with Sexton saying he thinks he is in love.