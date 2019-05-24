WWE News: Alexa Bliss' surprising response about potentially wrestling in Saudi Arabia

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 80 // 24 May 2019, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss has broken barriers before

What's the story?

In an interview with Sky Sports, Alexa Bliss was spoke about a variety of things - most notably regarding Saudi Arabia. When asked whether she'd be willing to wrestle in Saudi Arabia someday, the former Women's Champions' response was surprising.

In case you didn't know...

Women aren't allowed to wrestle in Saudi Arabia, primarily due to the orthodox religious nature and draconian laws of Saudi Arabia. While WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia has been anything but good PR, they seem to have gotten away with it so far thanks to the tremendous sum of money they earn.

At the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah last year, a WWE Network clip was shown on the screen featuring Carmella at the end. Due to Carmella not being "dressed appropriately", an apology had to be issued from WWE to ensure that it wouldn't happen again - so that should give you an idea of how strict it is.

Somehow, it didn't stop Renee Young from doing commentary on Crown Jewel. Multiple superstars have pulled out of the latest Saudi Arabia event, including Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Aleister Black.

Alexa Bliss, meanwhile, was the first woman to wrestle in UAE alongside Sasha Banks.

The heart of the matter

When talking to Sky Sports, Alexa Bliss surprisingly revealed that she was very open to wrestling in Saudi Arabia and breaking more barriers.

“I would love to [have a match in Saudi Arabia]. I was very nervous at first with the match in Abu Dhabi because I didn’t know how we were going to be received but it was actually incredible.

“The crowd was all for our women being there and having that title match. I had an amazing time and I would love to be able to be have a match in Saudi Arabia if given the opportunity.

“Women have never competed there in any aspect so it would be awesome to entertain there and break down barriers. It shows that our business is global.”

Advertisement

However, the reality is that it isn't happening anytime soon. While we do believe that wrestling in Abu Dabhi was a big achievement, people need to understand that UAE and Saudi Arabia are miles apart in terms of orthodox and draconian laws.

We hope that changes, but don't see that being the case anytime soon.

What's next?

WWE's next Saudi Arabia show - Super ShowDown, will be live on the WWE Network on June 7th.