WWE News: Alexa Bliss takes shot at Sasha Banks' rumored WrestleMania 35 tantrum

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 751 // 29 Apr 2019, 08:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bliss and Banks

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss recently chimed in on a Twitter war between WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Bayley.

Bliss informed the two that she'll save a spot on the locker room floor for them, taking a jibe at Sasha and Bayley's supposed WrestleMania 35 tantrum.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE programming ever since she and Bayley lost her Tag Team Titles against The IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

A rumor began making the rounds, suggesting that The Boss 'n' Hugg Connection wasn't thrilled with losing the titles so soon. Reportedly, the two Superstars caused a major backstage tantrum after losing the Fatal Four Way match.

If rumors are to be believed, the tantrum consisted of Sasha and Bayley laying on the locker room floor, letting everyone know how they felt about their loss.

The heart of the matter

Recently, it was announced that Becky Lynch will meet her Four Horsewomen counterpart Bayley on the upcoming week's SmackDown Live episode.

Lynch had made a tweet talking about hurting Bayley's feelings during the buildup to their eventual match. This garnered a response from Bayley, who stated that she hopes she doesn't hurt Becky's chances of retaining her Women's Title at the Money In The Bank PPV.

Would love to. And I wouldn’t worry about “hurting my feelings”....especially over Twitter 🤦🏻‍♀️. Let’s just hope I don’t hurt your chances of retaining at MITB. https://t.co/A1SjO8eQdb — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 28, 2019

Later, Becky also took a shot at Alexa Bliss in another tweet. In response to Becky's tweet making fun of her, Alexa Bliss was quick to chime in. The former Raw Women's Champion asked her to "comfort her friend", and made a reference about Banks' meltdown at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

What's next?

With the Money In The Bank PPV almost on the horizon, the feud among these women is reaching a boiling point.

It would be interesting to see how things play out at the event and whether Becky Two Belts manages to retain both her championships by the time the PPV is done and dusted with.

What are your views on Bliss' jibe on Banks?