WWE News: Alexa Bliss talks about not getting credit for her in-ring work

Alexa Bliss is good at being a bad guy

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss is the current Raw Women's Champion, but when it comes to the best female wrestlers in the company right now, The Goddess isn't part of that conversation and recently she explained why.

In case you didn't know...

Bliss has been seen as a heel ever since she joined Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy in NXT and has only continued to rise since her promotion to the main roster. Bliss was easily the 2016 breakout star as she rose through the ranks in SmackDown to become the Women's Champion just months after she was promoted.

Bliss has since been part of every Women's Championship match on her respective brand over the past two years which proves just how dominant the former gymnast has been in the Women's Division.

The heart of the matter

Despite making history as the first woman to win the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships and continuing to be pushed as one of the top women on the brand, Bliss isn't concerned about her in-ring ability right now, and she told Cheap Seats Podcast that she feels that it's all to do with her character being perceived correctly. (transcript via WrestlingInc)

"I don't, but here's the thing, I'm a bad guy. Who likes a bad guy that does a lot of flashy things? You know what I mean? It is my job to be hated, so if that means coming in when the opportunity is right and cashing in on other people's misfortunes in the ring that is what I am going to do."

Bliss does a fantastic job of being a heel and even though she was a face when she first made her debut in NXT, her change of attitude is the reason why she has been able to adapt so well to the company in recent years.

"Now, when I become a good guy, are people going to see a brand new skill set from me? Absolutely. Right now, my job isn't to wow the crowd with my in-ring ability, my job is to be hated, which is what I love to do. My job is to be hated because people get that much madder when I win a title because they talk about me not being able to wrestle in the ring---I can, but I am choosing not to, and the fact that when I win and they are getting angry that only means that I am doing my job that much more."

What's next?

It was announced last week on Raw that if Ronda Rousey sits out her suspension this week then she will be granted a Women's Championship match against Bliss at SummerSlam, which will definitely be her toughest challenge.

Would you like to see Alexa Bliss turn face? Have your say in the comments section below...