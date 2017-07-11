WWE News: Alexa Bliss talks This Is Your Life Segment with Bayley

What did the Raw Women's Champion have to say about her infamous segment?

A famous segment that was recreated horribly

What’s the story?

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss went on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and discussed the This Is Your Life Segment with Bayley. According to the champion, she felt the segment made her more of an all-around performer.

In case you didn’t know...

The feud between Bayley and Bliss began after the Superstar Shakeup when Bliss was drafted to Monday Night Raw. Bayley and Bliss would fight for the Raw Women’s Championship at Payback and would end with Bliss becoming the first woman to hold both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Heading into their rematch at Extreme Rules, Bliss hosted a “This Is Your Life” focusing on Bayley. The segment took place on the May 29, 2017, edition of Raw which received a viewership low of 2.613 overall and a record low viewership at 1.75.

The heart of the matter

Bliss stated that she didn’t have any strong opinions about the segment before it aired and claimed that she was looking forward to mocking her competitor.

She also went say that being a part of that terrible segment made her more of an all-around performer by doing both good and bad in the company, via Wrestlinginc.

“I know it has been deemed the worst segment in RAW history, so I guess that’s always something, I guess, I can hang my hat on! Exactly, so I’m going both spectrum here, Sam. I’m doing things that are the best and things that are the worst. I’m an all-around performer, I guess.”

What’s next?

Bliss’s feud with Bayley concluded at Extreme Rules, but Bliss is currently feuding with Sasha Banks. With Great Balls of Fire in the rear view, there’s a strong chance that Bliss and Banks will compete for the title again at SummerSlam.

Author’s take

While it’s nothing personal against Bayley or Bliss, the This is Your Life segment was indeed one of the worst segments in the history of Monday Night Raw.

Hopefully, the WWE can learn to be more creative and try something new rather than relying on segments that are previously successful with other people.