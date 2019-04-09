WWE News: Alexa Bliss to return to in-ring action on Monday Night Raw

The Goddess may be set for a huge return tonight

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss successfully hosted WrestleMania 35 last night, even bringing the fans at Metlife Stadium a pretty big surprise with Hulk Hogan. However, with her hosting duties done, the multi-time Women's Champion looks to be getting back to doing what she does best.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss hasn't competed in the ring since this year's Royal Rumble match. Prior to that, she'd been away for several months due to issues she'd faced with concussions. Bliss was even forced to miss what was probably a dream opportunity for her at WWE Evolution.

Originally, she was set up to take on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus one-on-one. However, by the time the PPV had come around, she was forced into a managerial role for Mickie James and Alicia Fox, who took on Lita and Stratus in a tag team match.

Pre and post-Rumble, Bliss had been given the opportunity to host her own show on Monday nights, A Moment of Bliss. Through this, we saw the Goddess interview some of the top talents on Raw, attempting to start some trouble between opponents and tease fans. While that's been incredibly entertaining, fans have wondered when they'd see Bliss wrestle again. Today, we were given an answer.

The heart of the matter

The WWE revealed on their website today that Bliss had challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley to a match. She taunted the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in a tweet prior to Raw, poking fun at them for losing the titles.

We created so many #WrestleMania moments last night! It’s a shame @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE squandered theirs and lost their titles ... but then again I’m pretty sure I could beat Sasha or Bayley together or separately. #RawAfterMania seems like a perfect opportunity. 😈 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 8, 2019

Afterward, WWE teased the chance of a return to the ring for Bliss.

Alexa Bliss, who hosted The Show of Shows, has wasted no time provoking the now-former champions by issuing an open challenge on Raw. Little Miss Bliss, who hasn't competed since the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January, sent out a needling tweet egging on The Boss 'N' Hug Connection to a match, expressing confidence she could beat either separately, or both together.

What's next?

If Bliss is challenging both Bayley and Sasha Banks tonight, she may have something up her sleeve. Could a debuting star join forces with the Goddess? Could someone already on the roster form an alliance with her? It would be interesting to see Lacey Evans finally be involved in something, and her attitude would go hand-in-hand with Bliss's. We'll find out tonight on Monday Night Raw.

