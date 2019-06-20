WWE News: Alexa Bliss went off-script in recent Raw segment

Alexa Bliss always has coffee with her on 'A Moment of Bliss'

What's the story?

Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Alexa Bliss has revealed that one of her most memorable WWE moments of 2019 so far was not originally supposed to happen.

In case you didn't know…

Alexa Bliss began to host her own talk show segment on Raw, ‘A Moment of Bliss’, in January 2019 during her time away from in-ring action due to a concussion.

Even after she was cleared to return to the ring, the five-time women’s champion continued to present the segment during the first few months of 2019, leading to her being given the role as the host of WrestleMania 35.

Since then, Bliss has competed regularly on Raw, while she has also been used on SmackDown Live as a ‘Wild Card’ after she defeated Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match to become the #1 contender for Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

With Nikki Cross now by her side, there has been a running theme on ‘A Moment of Bliss’ in recent months that somebody has to hand Bliss a cup of coffee before she can ask her guest any questions.

The heart of the matter

Asked about the use of coffee in her segments, Alexa Bliss said:

“That was 100 percent organic. With ‘Moment of Bliss’ I’ve had coffee sitting on the table every week. So that was never a new thing. The coffee bits have been there.”

The interview with Becky Lynch on the May 20 episode of Raw descended into chaos when The IIconics and Lacey Evans interrupted, setting up a six-woman tag team match.

As Bliss was reportedly not cleared to compete, despite officially being in the match, she walked down the ramp with her coffee and drank it at ringside while her partners – Lynch and Nikki Cross – defeated The IIconics and Evans.

Bliss has revealed that she was not told to drink coffee at ringside – she just improvised and hoped Vince McMahon would like it.

“I knew I was going to be ringside for a particular match and look disinterested, so I just brought my coffee with me. It became a thing after that because I just stood ringside drinking my coffee. Nobody really has stood ringside drinking coffee, so I thought when I go backstage Vince would either like it or fire me. They ended up liking it.”

What's next?

Alexa Bliss will have Nikki Cross in her corner when she challenges Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23.