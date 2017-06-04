WWE News: Alexa Bliss worried about her match with Bayley at Extreme Rules

The Goddess of the WWE feels that Bayley will come back stronger than ever.

by Prityush Haldar News 04 Jun 2017, 15:59 IST

Alexa Bliss will be defending her championship against Bayley in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match

What’s the story?

WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke to the Baltimore Sun to hype her clash with Bayley at Extreme Rules this Sunday. The Wicked Witch of the WWE claimed that she was nervous entering the matchup and acknowledged that her height would be a disadvantage in the Kendo Stick on a Pole match.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexa Bliss has dominated the RAW women's roster after her move to the brand in the superstar shakeup. She won the RAW Women's Championship from Bayley at WWE Payback and became the first woman to hold both the RAW and Smackdown Women's titles.

There has been no looking back for Little Miss Bliss as she took the fight to the number one contender Bayley, week after week with repeated Kendo stick shots to the back.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss told Baltimore Sun that she was dealing with some nerves before her very first Extreme Rules PPV. She mentioned that she had assaulted Bayley with a Kendo stick on numerous occasions and was aware that the Huggable One would come back strong from the attacks.

The self-proclaimed Goddess of the WWE confessed that her height would be a hindering factor when the two women would slug it out in the ring. Given that she stands at 5 feet, reaching the Kendo stick on the pole would be an arduous task for her.

“I don't know if you know this, but I'm 5 feet tall. I don't know if I can reach all the way up there to grab that stick.”

She also discussed the probability of allowing Bayley to grab the Kendo Stick first and then taking it away from her during the match.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss and Bayley will script another chapter in their storied rivalry at Extreme Rules this Sunday in the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. Alexa is a firm favourite heading into the contest as the rumour mills suggest that plans for a new feud between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks is in the works.

Author's take

It will be interesting to see how Bayley uses the height advantage in the match. The height difference could be the deciding factor in the matchup. Alexa is a wily customer inside the ring and will look for ways to offset her height disadvantage. We could see her going after Bayley's legs to cut off the former champion's hopes of reaching the pole.

Will Bayley be at a hundred percent after all the kendo stick shots she took in the weeks leading up to the event? The entire WWE Universe will be watching with crossed fingers as the action unfolds at Extreme Rules.

