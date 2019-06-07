×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Ali recalls the time he confronted Triple H in NXT

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
357   //    07 Jun 2019, 00:22 IST

Ali has become a popular babyface in WWE
Ali has become a popular babyface in WWE

What's the story?

Speaking during a recent appearance on ‘E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness’, Ali revealed that he once confronted Triple H in NXT after he was not offered a WWE contract following the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic.

In case you didn't know…

Ahead of the Cruiserweight Classic, Ali was originally on a list of 10 unsigned wrestlers who were treated as back-up options if any of the 32 participants in the tournament were unable to compete.

As it turned out, a space opened up and the high-flyer ended up facing Lince Dorado in a First Round match. Dorado picked up the win inside six minutes, while Ali went on to face Hideo Itami on NXT television before taking part in several matches on live events.

Later in 2016, Ali signed a WWE contract and he soon began appearing on three WWE brands – NXT, 205 Live and Monday Night Raw.

The cruiserweight’s breakout year came in 2018 when he competed in several impressive matches as part of the 205 Live roster, notably at WrestleMania 34 when he faced Cedric Alexander in a Cruiserweight Championship encounter on the kickoff show.

He has since moved back to WWE’s main roster as part of the SmackDown Live brand, where he has defeated high-profile names including Daniel Bryan and Andrade.

The heart of the matter

Ali recalled a story on Edge & Christian’s podcast about the time that he questioned Triple H at an NXT taping in 2016 about WWE’s reluctance to sign him.

He said (quotes via Fightful):

"I went up to Triple H after and said, 'You've seen me five or six times now. You know when you know.' All my other friends were getting contract offers, so I was basically fishing to see where his mind was. I asked, 'Do you see me here?' He gave the response of like, 'There are so many dogs and so many bones, and I can only give out so many bones. Right now is just not the time.'”
Advertisement

Despite Triple H’s comments, Ali was offered a WWE contract one week later.

What's next?

Ali has confirmed that he will be part of WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7, which presumably means that he is set to participate in the 50-man Battle Royal.

Tags:
WWE NXT Triple H Mustafa Ali
Advertisement
6 positive changes Triple H will bring in WWE when he takes over
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE changes names of 5 NXT Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H discusses NXT and NXT UK Performance Center
RELATED STORY
WWE history: Rare backstage photo shows Triple H searching talent at an indie event
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who are in the company because of Triple H
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H addresses possibility of Women's Tag Team Titles in NXT
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Superstar talks Triple H informing him that his career was over
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE executive responsible for Tyler Breeze's NXT return revealed
RELATED STORY
How Triple H changed his outlook on smaller Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H addresses the recent signings of Stokley Hathaway and Robbie E and the futures of managers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us