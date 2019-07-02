WWE News: Ali responds to another hateful tweet

Mustafa Ali attempted to quite an obnoxious fan's aggressive comments

What's the story?

Ali has long been a positive influence for wrestling fans and has always been outspoken in his beliefs. Today, a member of the WWE Universe went after him, claiming that if someone doesn't love America, they should leave.

Ali responded, seemingly taking the fan down a peg, as the tweet was deleted.

In case you didn't know...

Since entering the world of professional wrestling, Ali's goal has been to shatter barriers and stereotypes inside the squared circle, all the while being a hero that younger members of the WWE Universe could look up to. Since his miraculous run through 205 Live in 2018, he's continued to fight for what he believes in, even if his outspokenness has brought him some hatred online.

The former police officer turned WWE superstar has continued to preach his ideals, believing that we can all be stronger as a people when we toss away our older views and learn to appreciate one another for who we are. His inspirational messages have earned him the love and respect of many fans, though a few have grown tired of him.

"This is America. You love it or leave it!"



Or change it. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 1, 2019

Today, Ali tried to twist a classic idiom thrown around the United States, believing that there's a third option when someone is frustrated with their country.

In a sea of loving responses, one spiteful commenter, in a now-deleted tweet, went after Ali for "coming here and telling us to change," claiming that not all change is good.

The heart of the matter

Ali didn't take long to address the reply, first by reminding him and others who may be feeling the same way that he is, in fact, from Chicago, Illinois.

I'm from Chicago.



And you're right. Not all change is good. The Native Americans say hello. https://t.co/YkykLydgVJ — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 1, 2019

He followed up by agreeing with his detractor, before turning the argument around, reminding him of the atrocities committed against the Native Americans by the settlers of the new world.

What's next?

We've recently been seeing vignettes showing Ali observing heinous acts on the street and confronting those responsible. It seems that the WWE is gearing up for his return to SmackDown Live very soon. After Brock Lesnar cheated him out of a Money in the Bank win earlier this year, hopefully, the second half of 2019 is set to be a more positive time for the Soul of SmackDown Live.