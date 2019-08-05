WWE News: Ali talks about his life on the road as a wrestler

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 61 // 05 Aug 2019, 15:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ali

What's the Story?

WWE superstar, Ali, recently spoke with Wild Bill at WIN 98.5 about his gruesome schedule as a WWE wrestler and how he manages it.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Ali has been a regular on WWE programming ever since joining SmackDown roster last year. He was supposed to be in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship in February this year but unfortunately had to back out due to an injury. Since then, he has been wandering in the blue brand's mid-card and is looking for another opportunity to get a title shot.

The Heart of the Matter...

Talking about his life on the road, Ali said the following:

You chill out, you catch your wind back, you drink some water, maybe eat a nice meal, and then you hit the road to the next town with your traveling buddies. And you have road stories and whatnot, so it's a nonstop party for us... It's a pretty rigorous training schedule. We're traveling all the time so we've always got to make adjustments based upon what the day entails.

He said that WWE has the best medical team in the world, so they don't have to worry about bumps or bruises as the team take care of it and make sure they are healthy to wrestle.

During the interview, he also talked about his WrestleMania debut in 2018, where he got to wrestle for the Cruiserweight Championship.

One of the fondest memories I have was getting the chance to perform at WrestleMania with one of my best friends, Cedric Alexander, for the Cruiserweight Championship. That's a moment that I - I will never be as nervous as I was that night.

He reflected on the success that he has had since the last year, where he got to compete in the Royal Rumble, pin then WWE champion Daniel Bryan, and wrestle Buddy Murphy in a no-disqualification match.

What's Next?

Ali recently pinned Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown in a non-title bout. So, he may get a match for the championship pretty soon.

(Thanks to Wrestling Inc for transcription)