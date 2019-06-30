WWE News: Mustafa Ali teases feud with new superstar

Ali is a rising star on SmackDown Live.

What's the story?

Mustafa Ali has mainly been directionless since Money in the Bank as he has not featured on SmackDown Live really since the PPV back in mid-May. Now though, he is now teasing a rehash of his feud with a fellow directionless superstar in Buddy Murphy.

In case you did not know...

Before Ali's move to SmackDown, he was a part of 205 Live. During his time there last year, he feuded with Murphy, with the pair trading victories over one another. Ali defeated Murphy in the second round of a tournament to determine the next Cruiserweight Champion, before Murphy responded with a win of his own on a 205 Live episode after WrestleMania.

The superstars fought to a no contest after Hideo Itami interfered in one of their matches, Ali won a no-DQ match that July before Murphy reigned supreme to retain his then-Cruiserweight Championship at Survivor Series four months later.

Ali joined SmackDown Live after his most recent defeat by Murphy and since then has emerged as a breakout star. He's enjoyed several standout matches against superstars including Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Andrade. Narrowly missing out on becoming Mr. Money in the Bank this year, Brock Lesnar's surprise interference late on saw him take the briefcase for himself.

Murphy was called up to SmackDown during the Superstar Shakeup after a WrestleMania defeat to Tony Nese. However, the 30-year-old hasn't featured on the blue brand since and only recently appeared in the 50-man battle royale at Super ShowDown.

The heart of the matter

Ali and Murphy have both faced off in dark matches on SmackDown, with the former recently posting an Instagram picture of the pair facing off during a 205 Live episode with the caption: "let's make the world fall in love with wrestling again."

What's next?

Given that both superstars have been directionless for so long, it seems likely these two superstars will face off once again on SmackDown at some stage in future.