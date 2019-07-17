×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Ali vows to write his own story going forward

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
45   //    17 Jul 2019, 02:39 IST

Ali hopes to be in control of his WWE destiny going forward.
Ali hopes to be in control of his WWE destiny going forward.

What's the story?

Ali has truly had a year full of ups and downs in 2019 in WWE. After not appearing on TV for months on end, Ali has vowed to turn things around for himself. He said today on Twitter that going forward, he'd be "putting the pen back in my hand" and that "I'm writing the story now."

In case you didn't know...

The talented Superstar first wowed WWE audiences in the Cruiserweight Classic. After that, he became one of the top stars on 205 Live but never captured the Cruiserweight Title. He was moved to SmackDown last December and has been a member of the blue brand ever since.

As Ali debuted on SmackDown, he had fantastic matches with the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and many others. He made such an impression on everyone from fans to management that he was named a member of the Elimination Chamber match for Bryan's WWE Championship.

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury and was replaced in the match with the current champion, Kofi Kingston. After he replaced Ali due to injury, Kingston went on to capture the hearts of the WWE Universe due to his performances in both the gauntlet match for the last spot in the chamber and the Elimination Chamber match itself. His story of never getting a WWE Title shot in his 11-year career also resonated with fans.

While Kingston was riding the momentum that was originally set up for Ali, the former member of 205 Live had to sit back and watch as Kingston ran with the ball.

The heart of the matter

Ali did rebound from that injury and was a part of this year's Money in the Bank Ladder match. As the match was about to close, he was atop the ladder and it appeared that he would be the one to pull down the briefcase.

But as we all know now, Brock Lesnar ruined that when he won the match. Ali was also among the stars mentioned by name by Kevin Owens last week during his pipe bomb on Shane McMahon.

Since he has had so many outside factors control his trajectory on SmackDown, Ali has vowed to be the author of his own destiny going forward.

Advertisement

As he has done lately, Ali cut another promo where he promised to be the one in control of his destiny. That destiny, he said, ended with him hoisting the WWE Championship.

What's next?

The fact that Kofi Kingston was slotted in and won the title when Ali was set up for a big push seems like a story that writes itself for SummerSlam. Whether or not he is high enough up the food chain in order for a title shot still remains to be seen. Ali is one of the most exciting stars on the roster. He would also be a fresh face atop the division.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Kofi Kingston Mustafa Ali
Advertisement
WWE News: Vince McMahon allows SmackDown star to write and produce his own promos
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ali responds to another hateful tweet
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ali reveals that  former WWE Champion pushed for him to be on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Exclusive: Ali talks about being overlooked & how he rebuilt his character
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at constant name changes of wrestlers 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Kofi Kingston replaced Mustafa Ali at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler discusses time away from WWE and more
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top RAW Champion Moves To SmackDown Live In The Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mustafa Ali teases feud with fellow superstar
RELATED STORY
100 Days of Kofi Kingston as WWE champion: 3 positives and 2 negatives
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us