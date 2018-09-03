ALL IN/WWE News: ALL IN had more wrestling time than WWE Pay Per Views

Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Cody, Nick Jackson and Stephen Amell all shined at the event.

What's the story?

Independent supershow ALL IN had considerably more time allocated for wrestling during their broadcasts than WWE pay per views.

In case you didn't know...

ALL IN took place on September 1 in the Sears Center, just outside Chicago, Illinois, and featured some of the top names in the independent wrestling scene.

Organized by Cody and the Young Bucks, the show saw the American Nightmare defeat Nick Aldis to capture the NWA Championship, the same title his father Dusty Rhodes held over 30 years ago.

Chris Jericho re-ignited his feud with Kenny Omega attacking the IWGP Heavyweight Champion after his match against Pentagon Jr.

In the main event, the Golden Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kota Ibushi) defeated Rey Mysterio, Rey Fénix, and Bandido.

The heart of the matter

In data calculated by CageSideSeats, the ALL IN event had 2 hours, 26 minutes and 46 seconds dedicated to bell-to-bell action.

This is 61.7% of the show's 3 hours 57 minutes and 41 second run time.

By comparison, WWE events since 2013 have had an average 53.9% of its pay per views being dedicated to match time.

The only instances of a WWE event matching ALL IN's 61.7% are Royal Rumble events, and Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2014.

If you include pre-match and post-match segments, that number increases to 3 hours, 47 minutes and 32 seconds, which is 95.7% of the show's running time.

What's next?

ALL IN has been seen as a massive success for independent wrestling, though the main event match was reportedly cut short by approximately 12 minutes, due to time constraints.

After the show, The Young Bucks and Cody teased the possibility of a second ALL IN show next year, saying that if the fans want it, they would try and make it happen for them.