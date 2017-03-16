WWE News: Interesting observation about the AJ Styles-Shane McMahon window spot

The parking lot segment was shot splendidly except for one glaring mistake

16 Mar 2017

AJ Styles shockingly ambushed Shane McMahon and sent him through a car window

What’s the story?

A major talking point of SmackDown Live this week was AJ Styles attacking Commissioner Shane McMahon. AJ Styles ambushed Shane in the parking lot of the PPG Paints arena and dealt a severe beatdown to the younger McMahon. However, a camera placed inside the car of which Shane was put through, has raised some doubts about the angle.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles and Shane McMahon had been bickering at each other for a while now, with AJ claiming that the top brass at SmackDown Live was depriving him of the opportunities that he deserved. Before attacking Shane, AJ told Renee in an interview that since Wrestlemania was being touted as the ultimate thrill ride and he did not have a match at Mania, he would seek out his thrills as he deemed fit.

The heart of the matter

When AJ Styles put Shane through a car window, the replays showed a shot taken from a camera inside the car. The conveniently placed camera in the car begs the question whether this camera was put in this particular vehicle to capture the incident or does WWE have cameras installed in all their vehicles.

The incident was brought to notice by internet personality and the mind behind Botchamania, Maffew.

cool moment made silly by the production guys cutting to a camera inside the car...which happened to be there. pic.twitter.com/a7cd4Ftr2P — Maffew going to WM (@Maffewgregg) March 15, 2017

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan promptly fired AJ Styles for his actions. WWE even placed AJ Styles into their ‘alumni roster’ on their website. However, Shane McMahon closed SmackDown with the announcement that AJ Styles would get a match at Wrestlemania, subtly implying that he would take it upon himself to teach the Phenomenal One a lesson in respect at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Orlando on April 2nd.

Author's Take

It is a known fact that wrestling is a work. However, these small lapses by the WWE go a long way in exposing the business to the casual fans. This issue has irked hardcore fans for years now to the extent of observers like Jim Cornette claiming that ‘kayfabe’ is dead in this era.

