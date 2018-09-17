WWE News: An update on Jeff Hardy's injuries following brutal Hell In A Cell Match

Jeff Hardy's night ended abruptly

What's the story?

Last night's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view got off to an explosive and brutal start as Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton turned the curtain-jerking match into more of a vomit-inducer with neither man backing down from the destruction and warfare that Hell in a Cell offers.

Randy Orton has already taken to social media to show off his lacerations, but there was a great deal of concern for Jeff Hardy who was stretchered out of the arena after he crashed through a table from the roof of the cell - and WWE has provided an update on The Charismatic Enigma's injuries.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton's journey to Hell in a Cell wasn't short of brutality, and it all started when The Viper returned to the WWE, targeting Jeff Hardy during his rivalry with United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Hardy promised that his first ever Hell in a Cell match would leave the WWE Universe with something they'd never forget, and he definitely delivered - but at what cost?

A match that saw Jeff Hardy's earlobe stretched and contorted via a screwdriver and Randy Orton have visible flesh hanging from his leg needed something special to finish it - and Jeff Hardy swinging from the roof of the cell before going sternum first through a table certainly provided that.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com has released the following statement with regards to the injuries suffered by Jeff Hardy last night:

Following his brutal Hell in a Cell Match against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy was tended to by EMTs at ringside. Cathy Kelley then reported on Instagram that Hardy complained of severe abdominal pains backstage, prompting WWE medical personnel to have him transported to a local medical facility.

The statement goes on to give gruesome details of Hardy's condition on the way to the medical facility, detailing that he was kept in overnight.

Michael Cole later reported that Hardy began coughing up blood while en route to the facility. Once that subsided, Cathy Kelley went on to report that Hardy would be kept overnight for further observation

What's next?

We'll bring you more on Jeff Hardy's injuries as and when we get them, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

What did you think of Hell in a Cell? Let us know in the comments.