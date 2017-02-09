WWE News: Andre The Giant's daughter Robin Christensen-Roussimoff spotted backstage at SmackDown Live

Natalya posted the picture with Andre's daughter on Instagram.

Andre’s name will live on forever

What's the story?

Andre The Giant's daughter Robin Christensen-Roussimoff was backstage at SmackDown Live this past Tuesday in Seattle, Washington. The news was revealed through Natalya's Instagram as she posted a picture of the two together, but there is no confirmation as to whether the picture was taken before or after the show.

In case you didn't know...

Robin is Andre's only child and she was born in 1979. She rarely makes her way into the headlines and tends to stay out of the limelight more often than not, despite her father's larger than life persona. As most people know, Andre The Giant was one of the most legendary figures in WWE history, with his presence in the industry still being felt to this day.

Heart of the matter

Natalya posted the picture of herself with Robin at the Key Arena in Seattle. It would appear as if Robin was just visiting some old friends or catching up with how the business is going, with Natalya stating that the two were reminiscing about how their fathers squared off at WrestleMania 2.

What's next?

It seems unlikely that Robin will now have much to do with the wrestling business, however, the future looks bright as far as continuing Andre's legacy goes. In May 2016, it was announced that a biopic movie was in the works, based on a 2015 graphic novel called Andre The Giant: Closer to Heaven.

Robin has supposedly been brought on a consultant for the project.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to see Robin interacting with people like Natalya backstage, as she is a big part of Andre's legacy. It's interesting to see that a biopic is in the works and the finished product could be fascinating to watch, but given how popular Andre was, it's important for the movie to be handled with great care.

We here at Sportskeeda love Andre and want to see his name be carried forward for generations to come, and Robin is a big part of that.

