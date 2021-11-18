“We don’t need you. We don’t like you” - Angel Garza on WWE’s reaction to his first tryout

WWE Superstar Angel Garza recently opened up about his first few tryouts with the promotion. He revealed that he was rejected in both of his first two tries.

Garza initially tried out with WWE back in 2016. He was joined by his cousin, Humberto Carillo, and they were both turned away together.

Speaking on the most recent episode of Table Talk, Garza discussed the results of their initial tryouts with WWE. The former 24/7 champion said he and his cousin made three of four attempts before finally getting signed. He revealed that they were rejected the first two times by WWE for being too young.

"It was a little confusing because we did three or four tryouts before we came to WWE. The first one, it was 2015 or 16, and they said 'both of you guys are too young, so we’re going to wait. We’ll call you next year.' That was a soft way to say 'Bye, bye, we don’t need you. We don’t like you. We don’t want you.' Next year, we came to Orlando and we did the whole tryout for the whole week and after that it was the same thing, ‘Wait one more year because both of you guys are too young so keep building your names and next year we are going to contact both of you guys.’ We’re like, 'Okay, this second chance it over, this is like the last chance'." said Angel Garza

It was a rough road for the duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo, who now go by the name Los Lotharios. Thankfully, despite all the road blocks, they still managed to make it to the company.

Angel Garza has recently been handed a lifeline in WWE

Angel Garza's career as a WWE Superstar has been one of many highs and lows. Most recently, Garza's position on the main roster came into question, with many viewing him and his cousin as nothing more than jobbers.

However, both Garza and Carillo were recently handed a lifeline with the promotion, when the two joined forces to form Los Lotharios.

Having recently been drafted to SmackDown, the pair have found much success, managing to string a bunch of victories together to form a nice, little winning streak on the main roster.

Hopefully, Los Lotharios will be able to find much success as part of the tag team division on SmackDown.

