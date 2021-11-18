×
Create
Notifications

“We don’t need you. We don’t like you” - Angel Garza on WWE’s reaction to his first tryout

Angel Garza had to walk down a rough path to get to WWE
Angel Garza had to walk down a rough path to get to WWE
Nithin Joseph
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 18, 2021 09:53 PM IST
News

WWE Superstar Angel Garza recently opened up about his first few tryouts with the promotion. He revealed that he was rejected in both of his first two tries.

Garza initially tried out with WWE back in 2016. He was joined by his cousin, Humberto Carillo, and they were both turned away together.

Speaking on the most recent episode of Table Talk, Garza discussed the results of their initial tryouts with WWE. The former 24/7 champion said he and his cousin made three of four attempts before finally getting signed. He revealed that they were rejected the first two times by WWE for being too young.

"It was a little confusing because we did three or four tryouts before we came to WWE. The first one, it was 2015 or 16, and they said 'both of you guys are too young, so we’re going to wait. We’ll call you next year.' That was a soft way to say 'Bye, bye, we don’t need you. We don’t like you. We don’t want you.' Next year, we came to Orlando and we did the whole tryout for the whole week and after that it was the same thing, ‘Wait one more year because both of you guys are too young so keep building your names and next year we are going to contact both of you guys.’ We’re like, 'Okay, this second chance it over, this is like the last chance'." said Angel Garza
Without a doubt, our most seductive show yet! But that's no surprise when @AngelGarzaWwe & @humberto_wwe - WWE's Los Lotharios - take over #TableTalk.Hosted by @TestifyDVon / @molightning / (the seduced) @_lindsmartini On-demand: FB - Twitch - YouTube @ wrestlingaudio https://t.co/baxqOWYWrb

It was a rough road for the duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo, who now go by the name Los Lotharios. Thankfully, despite all the road blocks, they still managed to make it to the company.

Angel Garza has recently been handed a lifeline in WWE

Angel Garza's career as a WWE Superstar has been one of many highs and lows. Most recently, Garza's position on the main roster came into question, with many viewing him and his cousin as nothing more than jobbers.

However, both Garza and Carillo were recently handed a lifeline with the promotion, when the two joined forces to form Los Lotharios.

Having recently been drafted to SmackDown, the pair have found much success, managing to string a bunch of victories together to form a nice, little winning streak on the main roster.

#LosLotharios #smackdown 🔥 see you all tomorrow 😎@wwe @wweespanol https://t.co/tWvPIHxUhd

Hopefully, Los Lotharios will be able to find much success as part of the tag team division on SmackDown.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

What does the future hold for Los Lotharios in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी