WWE News: Announcer takes Twitter break due to online criticism

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 849 // 04 Aug 2019, 16:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kayla Braxton and Cathy Kelley appear regularly on WWE television

What's the story?

WWE interviewer and ring announcer Kayla Braxton is taking a break from Twitter after receiving negative comments from users on the social media site recently.

In case you didn't know…

It is well-known that WWE Superstars are forced to deal with online criticism following their weekly appearances on Raw and SmackDown Live, but negativity towards the company’s other on-screen personalities is just as common.

Last week, Renee Young attempted to defend herself from a critic who claimed that Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness are WWE’s only good commentators. In doing so, she admitted she is “not great” at her job but she is trying to improve.

“Here’s the truth. I know I’m not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I’m great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me? Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global TV show.”

Other announcers, notably Corey Graves, have also spoken in the past about receiving messages from trolls on social media.

The heart of the matter

The July 30 episode of SmackDown Live ended with Roman Reigns narrowly avoiding scaffold and metal from falling on top of him in the backstage area.

Kayla Braxton, who tried to warn Reigns by shouting “Watch out! Watch out!”, took to Twitter after the show to sarcastically thank people for commenting on her “bad acting”.

The negative tweets continued throughout the week, leading the announcer to reveal that she will be taking a “much-needed break” from Twitter in the build-up to SummerSlam on August 11.

It’s appalling how mean people can be to people they don’t even know. It’s truly sad. We should all strive to be better. Hurting others shouldn’t make you feel better. If it does - well I’ll say a prayer for you. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 3, 2019

Advertisement

Oy vey. I think it’s time I take a much needed break from Twitter. A lot of you are great. But a lot of you are disappointing. And I don’t need or want the negativity that some of you enjoy tossing around. Have a great weekend everyone! I’ll be back for summerslam. ✌🏽 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 3, 2019

What's next?

Kayla Braxton is usually very active on social media, so expect to see her back on Twitter again soon.