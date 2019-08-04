×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Announcer takes Twitter break due to online criticism

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
849   //    04 Aug 2019, 16:02 IST

Kayla Braxton and Cathy Kelley appear regularly on WWE television
Kayla Braxton and Cathy Kelley appear regularly on WWE television

What's the story?

WWE interviewer and ring announcer Kayla Braxton is taking a break from Twitter after receiving negative comments from users on the social media site recently.

In case you didn't know…

It is well-known that WWE Superstars are forced to deal with online criticism following their weekly appearances on Raw and SmackDown Live, but negativity towards the company’s other on-screen personalities is just as common.

Last week, Renee Young attempted to defend herself from a critic who claimed that Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness are WWE’s only good commentators. In doing so, she admitted she is “not great” at her job but she is trying to improve.

“Here’s the truth. I know I’m not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I’m great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me? Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global TV show.”

Other announcers, notably Corey Graves, have also spoken in the past about receiving messages from trolls on social media.

The heart of the matter

The July 30 episode of SmackDown Live ended with Roman Reigns narrowly avoiding scaffold and metal from falling on top of him in the backstage area.

Kayla Braxton, who tried to warn Reigns by shouting “Watch out! Watch out!”, took to Twitter after the show to sarcastically thank people for commenting on her “bad acting”.

The negative tweets continued throughout the week, leading the announcer to reveal that she will be taking a “much-needed break” from Twitter in the build-up to SummerSlam on August 11.

Advertisement

What's next?

Kayla Braxton is usually very active on social media, so expect to see her back on Twitter again soon.

Tags:
WWE Raw
Advertisement
WWE history: Vince McMahon sprays Jim Ross with fire extinguisher in hilarious backstage clip
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Renee Young admits she's 'not great' at commentary
RELATED STORY
5 ways Raw Reunion could impact current WWE storylines
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who insulted Hall of Famers in real life
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Finn Balor is set for a gimmick change
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors Roundup: Raw superstar listed as 'inactive', Hulk Hogan set for major WWE TV role and more – 30th July 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 5 Past vs. Present confrontations we would love to see on the show
RELATED STORY
5 bold decisions from Vince McMahon that can make or break Bray Wyatt's WWE career
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Will Ospreay responds to Seth Rollins
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Corey Graves teases taking Carmella's help to win the 24/7 title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us