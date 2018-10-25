WWE News: Anoa'i family launch charity shirt in support of Roman Reigns

The original version of the shirt.

What's the story?

An official charity t-shirt has been released by the Anoa'i family after family member Roman Reigns revealed his Leukemia diagnosis this week on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns is one of WWE's biggest stars, a multiple time World Champion, winning the Universal Championship at Summerslam this year, defeating Brock Lesnar.

This week on RAW, Reigns vacated the title, announcing his Leukemia had returned, and that he would be going on a hiatus in order to fight the disease.

The heart of the matter

In a post by Samu Anao'i on his Facebook page, the wrestler said how cancer sucks, and stated that a quarter of all the money raised would be donated to cancer research.

The shirt features the bold statement "Anoa'i Strong" and uses an orange and black design, with the Orange ribbon being a symbol for Leukemia research.

Earlier this week, Samu announced that he too was facing cancer, being diagnosed with Liver cancer.

The shirt is available for purchase for $25 for small-large sizes, and $30 for sizes above that.

Following some backlash, Anoa'i clarified that the shirt had been on sale previously, but the colors had been changed following Reigns' announcement.

He also said how he would never support or condone profiteering from such an awful disease and that pre-orders were now being taken for the new shirt.

What's next?

Since Reigns has vacated the title, the upcoming Triple Threat championship match at WWE Crown Jewel will now be a singles match between former Universal champion Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place November 2 at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be the second show in the ten-year deal between the WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The first show took place in April, with Reigns facing Lesnar for the title, and Strowman winning the 50 Man, Greatest Royal Rumble match.