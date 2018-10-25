×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Anoa'i family launch charity shirt in support of Roman Reigns

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
25 Oct 2018, 00:10 IST

The original version of the shirt.
The original version of the shirt.

What's the story?

An official charity t-shirt has been released by the Anoa'i family after family member Roman Reigns revealed his Leukemia diagnosis this week on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns is one of WWE's biggest stars, a multiple time World Champion, winning the Universal Championship at Summerslam this year, defeating Brock Lesnar.

This week on RAW, Reigns vacated the title, announcing his Leukemia had returned, and that he would be going on a hiatus in order to fight the disease.

The heart of the matter

In a post by Samu Anao'i on his Facebook page, the wrestler said how cancer sucks, and stated that a quarter of all the money raised would be donated to cancer research.

The shirt features the bold statement "Anoa'i Strong" and uses an orange and black design, with the Orange ribbon being a symbol for Leukemia research.

Earlier this week, Samu announced that he too was facing cancer, being diagnosed with Liver cancer.

The shirt is available for purchase for $25 for small-large sizes, and $30 for sizes above that.

Following some backlash, Anoa'i clarified that the shirt had been on sale previously, but the colors had been changed following Reigns' announcement.

He also said how he would never support or condone profiteering from such an awful disease and that pre-orders were now being taken for the new shirt.

What's next?

Since Reigns has vacated the title, the upcoming Triple Threat championship match at WWE Crown Jewel will now be a singles match between former Universal champion Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place November 2 at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be the second show in the ten-year deal between the WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The first show took place in April, with Reigns facing Lesnar for the title, and Strowman winning the 50 Man, Greatest Royal Rumble match.



Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
WWE News: Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute To Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
Roman Reigns and his cousins: Meet his incredible family...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns gives first statement following...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest moments in the career of Roman Reigns so far
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible Displays of Strength by Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Things WWE Could Do After Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
5 subtle ways in which WWE has made us support Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE should not do in Roman Reigns vs Braun...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Contenders for the Universal Championship after...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons Roman Reigns will be regarded as one of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us