WWE News: Goldberg gets caught up in an awkward moment during Brock Lesnar's F5

Goldberg hadn't had a championship since 2003, and he didn't want to let this one go....

by Jeremy Bennett News 08 Mar 2017, 03:40 IST

Goldberg didn’t want to let go of the Universal Championship during the F5.

What’s the story?

During this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, the new WWE Universal Champion Goldberg came to the ring to address the crowd in Chicago before he was interrupted by Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. After Heyman cut a promo, Lesnar put Goldberg up for the F5, yet oddly enough, Goldberg still held onto his title while on Lesnar’s shoulders and didn’t let go until moments before he crashed into the mat.

While a superstar is expected to leg go of the belt when hoisted into the air, Goldberg seems to have forgotten about that and held on to it like his life with all his might. It was only until the very end that he realised he had to drop it in order to get the full impact of the F5.

In case you didn’t know...

The match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania was set up weeks ago. The match on April 2nd in Orlando will now be for the Universal title as a result of what happened at Fastlane

The heart of the matter...

There have been some awkward moments for Goldberg since returning to the WWE last fall. He flubbed a promo in the ring a few weeks ago because he was shaking off the cobwebs from giving the metal door an aggressive headbutt that busted him open.

The latest instance has ‘The Myth’ forgetting the basics. Maybe it could be that he didn't feel like letting go but it was awkward nonetheless.

What’s next?

Both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are not full-time WWE Superstars.Thus, it is possible that neither one of them will be on next week’s Raw to address the situation, but they will definitely cross paths at least one more time before WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s one of those unintentional comedic moments that we get every so often in the WWE, but we can give Goldberg a pass. It has been quite a while since he has held a professional wrestling championship. In fact, Goldberg’s last championship came in September 2003 when he defeated Triple H for his first WWE world title.

While the WrestleMania match shouldn’t be for the WWE Universal Championship, the return of Goldberg and his feud with Brock Lesnar has been a good one. It has been great to see WWE get one final run out of Goldberg. Hopefully, it ends at WrestleMania and a subsequent retirement on top of the industry where he belongs.