WWE News: Another big sign that Matt Riddle vs Goldberg is in the works

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 521 // 14 Aug 2019, 04:28 IST

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle continues to fuel the rumor mill

WWE NXT star Matt Riddle turned heads in the pro wrestling world several weeks ago when he began taking shots at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, criticizing Goldberg's abilities in the ring and Goldberg's storied pro wrestling career.

The comments made by Riddle sounded more like legitimate gripes than attempts to stir up heat for a potential match, and the comments even drew a negative reaction from All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho.

WWE Executive Triple H even weighed in on Riddle's comments aimed at Goldberg, addressing the remarks on a media conference call which took place before NXT Takeover Toronto.

"It's social media," said Triple H. "It's his opinion... he can say it. It is what it is. Matt Riddle is a very outspoken person. So... good for him. He's a big boy."

Matt Riddle vs Goldberg could become a reality in WWE

Over the weekend, Matt Riddle detailed a backstage altercation which took place between him and Goldberg; however, as of this writing, it remains unconfirmed whether or not the altercation was a work or a shoot.

Furthermore, it remains unconfirmed from any witnesses either within or outside of WWE that the incident even took place as alleged by Riddle.

In what is sure to drum up even more speculation that WWE has plans to run some type of feud between Goldberg and Matt Riddle, Riddle posted the following on Instagram, revealing a note apparently left for Riddle by the WWE Hall of Famer.

Riddle teased making some sort of appearance at SummerSlam over the weekend, the event where Goldberg successfully defeated Dolph Ziggler, but the show came and went and Riddle did not show up. Riddle did, however, make a surprise appearance at NXT Takeover Toronto which took place the night before SummerSlam.

