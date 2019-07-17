×
WWE News: Another big SummerSlam 2019 match announced

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
937   //    17 Jul 2019, 11:29 IST

The biggest party of the summer!
The biggest party of the summer!

What's the story?

As revealed by WWE on their social media handles, Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's title against Ember Moon at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

In case you didn't know...

The recently concluded episode of SmackDown saw a tag team match that featured the team of Ember Moon and Bayley take on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

It didn't take long for the babyfaces to get the win over Rose and Deville. Bayley revealed Moon to be her SummerSlam opponent after the match.

The Huggable One won the SmackDown Women's title at Money in the Bank and has been booked as a strong champion in her second reign as a women's champion in the WWE. The less we talk about her first reign with the Raw Women's title, the better.

Bayley notched up a clean victory over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Extreme Rules in a handicap match that has raised her stock as we approach the biggest PPV of the Summer.

As for her SummerSlam competitor, Ember Moon was involved in a feud with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Moon made her main roster debut on the Raw after WrestleMania 34, and it has taken a long time for her to get a proper shot at the Women's title.

The heart of the matter

WWE confirmed the title match for the show after the latest episode of SmackDown Live came to a close. 

The SummerSlam match card looks like this thus far:

  • Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship)
  • Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Women's Championship)
  • Bayley vs. Ember Moon (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

What's next?

While history suggests that babyface rivalries don't always click, Ember Moon and Bayley are talented enough to have a solid match at SummerSlam. Expect the WWE Creative to have a few twists in store in this feud as we head towards SummerSlam, which is scheduled to take place on August 11th.

WWE SummerSlam 2019 Bayley Ember Moon
