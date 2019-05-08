WWE News: Another Championship match confirmed for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view

'The Premier Athlete' is now the WWE Cruiserweight Champion

In a WWE.com exclusive video, the 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick announced that the WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese will be defending his title against Ariya Daivari at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Two weeks ago on 205 Live, Ariya Daivari earned a shot at the WWE Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Oney Lorcan in a #1 contenders match.

Ariya Daivari, a constant of the 205 Live roster, has been on a roll lately. With victories over the likes of Hideo Itami, Cedric Alexander, Oney Lorcan and Noam Dar, it's no shock that he will be encountering Tony Nese for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

The absence of Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander from the roster due to the 'Superstar Shakeup', further raises the stake of this match. Now, Nese and Daivari will not only fight for the title but also to solidify themselves as the face of the 205 Live brand.

With 10 matches confirmed so far, the current Money in the Bank match card looks like:

1) Seth Rollins(c) vs AJ Styles [WWE Universal Championship match]

2) Kofi Kingston(c) vs Kevin Owens [WWE Championship match]

3) Samoa Joe(c) vs Rey Mysterio [WWE United States Championship match]

4) Becky Lynch(c) vs Lacey Evans [WWE RAW Women's Championship match]

5) Becky Lynch(c) vs Charlotte Flair [WWE Smackdown Women's Championship match]

6) Tony Nese(c) vs Ariya Daivari [WWE Cruiserweight Championship match]

7) Braun Strowman vs Ricochet vs Baron Corbin vs Drew McIntyre vs Ali vs Andrade vs Finn Balor vs Randy Orton [Men's Money in the Bank contract Ladder match]

8) Naomi vs Natalya vs Alexa Bliss vs Dana Brooke vs Carmella vs Ember Moon vs Bayley vs Mandy Rose [Women's Money in the Bank contract Ladder match]

9) Shane McMahon vs The Miz [Steel cage match]

10) Roman Reigns vs Elias

WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view is less than two weeks away. The event will be taking place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on 19th May, 2019.