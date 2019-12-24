WWE News: Another confusing Liv Morgan vignette airs on Monday Night RAW

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

What's going on in Liv Morgan's head?

Liv Morgan has been one of the biggest topics for the WWE Universe for months now. Since disappearing from the face of the earth this summer, fans have speculated what could be happening with the former Riott Squad member.

In recent weeks, we've seen some very interesting vignettes from Morgan, and to be honest, no one is quite sure where they're leading. While some see a resemblance to the "Emmalina" character that came in DOA a few years back, others in the WWE Universe aren't so sure.

The latest vignette released on Monday Night RAW this week definitely didn't help clear things up.

Liv Morgan isn't typical

While earlier we saw Morgan claim that she had quite a self-destructive personality, drawing many of us to think that there could be something darker in the works. But we're still just as confused as we were a week ago. The imaging certainly paints a specific picture, but the company is known for completely swerving their audience.

This week's short vignette didn't give fans much to bite into - only a short clip, which ended with Morgan stating that she wasn't the typical woman.

With that creepy stare through the mirror and into the eyes of the WWE Universe, the "darker" Liv Morgan is starting to seem more likely.