WWE News: Another huge match announced for TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.03K   //    11 Dec 2018, 05:39 IST

The Cruiserweight Championship match has been added to TLC
The Cruiserweight Championship match has been added to TLC

What's the story?

TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs takes place this weekend live from San Jose, California and even though the card is already stacked, another match has recently been added, as announced on social media.

In case you didn't know...

TLC already has 10 matches on the card, including a huge TLC match between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin which will decide the future of both men. The Intercontinental Championship will be decided in a match between current champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, whilst Ronda Rousey defends the Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Natalya faces Ruby Riott in a Tables match.

Over on SmackDown Live, the women look to make history as Becky Lynch defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte whilst The Bar defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a triple threat match against The Usos and The New Day and Daniel Bryan defends the WWE Championship against former Champion AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

It was revealed earlier today on WWE's Twitter page that Buddy Murphy will be defending his Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander this weekend at TLC. Unlike many of the other matches on the card, there isn't a stipulation added to the match at present, but that could change this week on 205 Live.

Murphy has held the Championship ever since he defeated Alexander in his home country as part of Super Show-Down back in October, but it appears that the former Champion has been snapping at his heels ever since and this could be his chance to reclaim the Championship that he once held close.

What's next?

TLC takes place this Sunday night, December 16th and will see a number of WWE Championships defended and if rumors are to be believed, there are a few that are expected to change hands.

Do you think Cedric Alexander will regain his Championship at TLC? Have your say in the comments section below..

