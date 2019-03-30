×
WWE News: Another huge match confirmed for WrestleMania 35

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.50K   //    30 Mar 2019, 01:31 IST

The card is shaping up!
The card is shaping up!

What's the story?

WWE has tonight confirmed that this year's WrestleMania will see the second annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal - with 13 competitors confirmed for the match as it was announced.

In case you didn't know...

With Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch set to challenge Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania for the Raw Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Champion, Asuka, didn't have a challenger at Mania up until this week's episode of SmackDown.

Sonya Deville, Carmella, Naomi, and Mandy Rose were set to compete for the honour of facing The Empress of Tomorrow on The Grandest Stage of Them All - but the lady who defeated Asuka last year at WrestleMania instead got a shot directly at the blue brand's title holder.

This left much of the WWE Universe wondering what would happen with Asuka and the other female talents on the blue brand at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

WWE has tonight confirmed that the second annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal will take place on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, with 13 competitors already announced.

Asuka, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lana, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Mickie James, Zelina Vega and Carmella have been announced to compete so far. NXT Superstars have been confirmed to be added too, although they have not yet been named, nor has the total number of competitors involved been announced.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place April 7 at the MetLife Stadium and will stream live on WWE Network.

All eyes on Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE's social media channels to find out who else will be competing in the second annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal!

What do you want to see happen at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
