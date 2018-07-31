WWE News: Another Huge Title Match Announced For SummerSlam

SummerSlam will be held on August 19th, 2018

We are just 20 days from SummerSlam, one of the WWE's most important PPVs and one of the Big 4 PPVs alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series.

The 2018 SummerSlam card is shaping up very nicely with great matches all around. We could possibly see the Universal title finally change hands with Brock Lesnar set to leave the WWE for UFC. This year's SummerSlam may be the time when the "Reigns Era" in the WWE begins!

WWE have already announced several mouth-watering clashes and another one was announced prior to RAW. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick announced that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander will defend his title at SummerSlam 2018 against Drew Gulak.

Alexander took to Twitter to hype the match and said that he will be "adding to my Legacy" at SummerSlam.

On this upcoming week's 205 Live, the Cruiserweight Champion will face Brian Kendrick in a singles match.

He sent a warning shot to Gulak with this tweet:

Alexander has held the title since WrestleMania 34 when he beat Mustafa Ali for the title and has defended the title successfully against Kalisto, Hideo Itami and Buddy Murphy, in recent times.

SummerSlam will also see Braun Strowman put his Money in the Bank contract on the line against Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler defend the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins, AJ Styles face off against old rival Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.

Ronda Rousey will get a shot at the RAW Women's Championship when she faces Alexa Bliss, and Carmella will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Becky Lynch.

More matches will be added to the card in the next two weeks.

SummerSlam will be held on August 19th at the Barclays Center in New York and will be the 31st edition of the PPV.

